Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj are entries shy, Roddy Ricch formidable, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish climb… The classification Billboard of the week

For the sixth time, the rapper Roddy Ricch, tops the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States with his tube “The Box”. Behind him, Future and Drake are always seconds with “Life Is Good” and Post Malone third with “Circles”. No change either on the side of the fourth place, since it is once more the group Maroon 5, which ranks with “Memories” before Tones and I that keeps the fifth position with “Dance Monkey”. Dua Lipa meanwhile, climbs from ninth to sixth walking with “Don’t Start Now”. Lowest, Billie Eilish, who has unveiled with Finneas “No Time To Die’, the soundtrack of the next James Bond, is still tenth with “Everything I Wanted”. Just below, Justin Bieber makes an entrance shy in 11th place with her new single “Intentions” feat Quavo while Nicki Minaj goes directly to the 23rd position with “Yikes”.

On the side of the top-selling albums, having given way to Lil Wayne, who is now sixth with Funeral, Roddy Ricch is again number one on the Billboard 200 with Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. On the second step of the podium, we find Post Malone, who was fifth earlier with Hollywood”s Bleeding. Eminem does not move to the third place with Music To Be Murdered By. The group Green Day makes a beautiful entry to the fourth position with Father Of All...while Billie Eilish is fifth against sixth in the time before, with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Finally, Halsey is still eighth with Manic and Taylor Swift, who released the music video for “The Man” filmed during a live in Paris, monte from the 11th to the tenth marches with Lover.