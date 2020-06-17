Justin Bieber and Quavo go back, Lady Gaga, fall, Future, gaining seats… The classification Billboard

Below, I have offered to discover the new clip of the Trollz Nicki Minaj and 6ix9ine, now we’re going to be interested in the classification of the Poster of the week. We started with the Hot100, where we find a new time this week : Baby and Roddy Ricch in 1st place, Megan Ti Stallion and Beyoncé to the second, Blinding Lights The Weeknd in the 3rd, and Nicki Minaj, and Doja Cat in the 4th position. In the following is Justin Bieber and Quavo climbing in 5th place with Intentions. Then we find Drake, who retained the 6th place. The roses St JHN wins three seats, is now 7. Behind him, Dua Lipa, which fall from a place, The Box Roddy Ricch maintains the 9th position and, finally, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande to lose five seats… they are now 10 on the Hot100.

On the side of the albums more sold in the united States, we find “My turn” Lil Baby for the 1st place, and then to Lady Gaga, who has dropped to 2nd place with “Chromatica”. The 3rd place is occupied by Gunna win a place in this week. “High on life” The future is the 4th and Drake 5, who have gained a place. Pole of G keeps its 7th position in the ranking this week. Behind him, Post Malone wins four seats, is now 8. The 9th place goes to Lil Uzi Vert, who wins him as a four-seater. And finally, in 10th position, we find The Weeknd with “After hours”. Until next week, we propose you to discover the best albums of the French in the week with Hatik, Hoshi, Ninho, Lady Gaga and many other artists.