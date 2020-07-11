Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes: soon a collaboration? In Reality Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes duet? Many dream of this, and this collaboration may well see the day… for some time, many rumors about a possible piece between the two singers canadian. But until now, there is no concrete track had been confirmed. But without counting with the release of Instagram.

This is none other than Scott Braun, the producer of Justin Bieber has shared several videos in your account. The extracts, all in black-and-white, show you Shawn Mendes, and the interpreter of “Stuck with U” together. One is in the piano, the other humming a melody of some kind. This looks beautiful and well in a work session…

