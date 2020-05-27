Justin Bieber “angry and sad” for the murder of a black man by police in Minnesota

Shocked and saddened by the murder of an african-american in Minnesota, canadian singer Justin Bieber has expressed his feelings on the subject.

Then he spent time with the family because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, Justin Bieber has stated on Instagram that “racism is bad”. This post is a sequel to the murder of a Black man in Minnesota. Outside of his post, he has also shared the video in which we can see a policeman choking to death the black man was unarmed. He captioned the video “THIS MUST STOP”.

Justin Bieber went on to say “this absolutely makes me sick”. It makes me angry that this man is dead. This makes me sad.”

Source : Geotv