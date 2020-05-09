Justin Bieber announces his new album “Changes”

(Relaxnews) – The canadian musician will indeed be a sequel to “Purpose” with a new album announced for February 14. An album on which fans will ride the single “Get Me”, a duet with Kehlani.

Listen to “Get Me” by Justin Bieber and Kehlani on YouTube : https://youtu.be/D1dOfS4BqRU

The beliebers rejoice. Their idol will finally return with a new album this year, after a countless number of teaser. “Changes” will happen on the day of Valentine’s day. Announced on the account Instagram of the musician, this new album will also include the single “Get Me”, on which the musician has invited Kelhani, which will follow on some of da its north american tour which will begin next may.

The album of 17 titles should also include “Yummy”, shared at the beginning of the month of January. It could also accommodate a single with Quavo and Murda Beatz, of which some excerpts have been relayed by fans of the singer.

“Purpose”, the latest album of Justin Bieber, is released in 2015.