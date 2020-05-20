Justin Bieber announces new album “Changes” for Valentine’s day – News Justin Bieber

This is huge news for fans of Justin Bieber. The interpreter of “Sorry” has offered a great surprise to her audience a few hours ago, unveiling a new title called “Get Me”, recorded alongside Kehlani.

This is during the preview of his documentary, held in Los Angeles, dubbed the “Justin Bieber: Seasons” and exclusively broadcast on YouTube Originals that the canadian artist has confirmed the release of his next album. It will have to wait until the 14th of February next. A nice gift for Valentine’s day so !

Five years after the release of “Purpose”, Justin Bieber has decided to launch her grand return to the music scene in 2020, with “Changes”, already worn by the title “Yummy”, unveiled in early January. On the first visual of this album, Justin Bieber appears shirtless on a red background.