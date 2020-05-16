Justin Bieber announces the release of “Changes” with the song “Get Me” !

Justin Bieber announced that his album “Changes” is coming on February 14th ! In addition, he revealed its title “Get Me”, a duet with Kehlani.

Justin Bieber made his big return ! The singer has announced the output of Forex and reveals Get Me in a duo with Kehlani. MCE TV tells you more !

To the delight of his fans, Justiin Bieber has made an announcement unprecedented. Indeed, on his account Instagram, the singer has unveiled thehas the release date of his next album. What happiness ! Also, a few weeks ago, Justin had already rendered happy his fan base. Because of this, the star had swung Yummy. The title then was a real hit.

Justin Bieber had already teasé the arrival of his new project. So it is now official ! Forex will come out so beautiful and well February 14, 2020. What announcement ! After Purpose, the fans expect a lot from the artist. We are in a hurry.

Justin Bieber announces Forex and reveals Get Me

Don’t go ! This is not finished. Justin Bieber has not stopped there. The star then made a second gift to his fans. And not least ! In effect, it has unveiled a title unheard. The song is entitled Get Me. Of ailleus, it is a collab. Kehlali is also present in the sound. That surprises ! You will have understood, this is a love song. Also, I do not think that the release date of the album is chosen at random. On February 14,… It is the celebration of love !

The singer has already announced several concerts. The Exchange Tower is running. Moreover, Kehlali will accompany Justin Bieber on several dates. Unfortunately for fans, nothing is even planned in Europe. However, this should not delay !

