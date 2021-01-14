CELEBRITIES

Justin Bieber appears “delighted” with a baby

The singer appears in a photograph published by himself “enchanted” with a baby.

Justin Bieber has been sharing photos of himself cuddling with his nephew, while on vacation with his family in Hawaii.

Since he returned to Los Angeles, he has been missing the little boy and shared an adorable photo on Instagram, leaving fans swooning.

“I miss my nephew,” read the legend.

Many were quick to say how Justin would become a good father by judging how much love he is giving the adorable baby.

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

