JUSTIN BIEBER AS A BOXER IN “ANYONE” MUSIC VIDEO

Justin Bieber opens 2021 with a new song. This is the unreleased “Anyone”, accompanied by an official video in which the pop star plays the role of a boxer. “Rocky Balbieber” joked the singer via Instagram!

In the clip of “Anyone,” we see alongside Justin the American actress  Zoey Deutch who plays his girlfriend.

 

On the occasion of the holiday season, the Canadian artist has released a  new version of his single “Holy”,  with the participation of the staff choir of Lewisham University Hospital and Queen Elisabeth Hospital,  two hospitals in the United Kingdom. The intent is to raise funds to be donated to charity to NHS Charities Together and Greenwich & Lewisham NHS Trust Charity, which will then be distributed to 230 British associations.

