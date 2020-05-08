Justin Bieber as a couple or just friends with Hailee Steinfeld ? The actress gives her version

No, they are only friends. Nothing more. In a recent interview with SiriusXM”s Morning Mash Upactress Hailee Steinfeld seen in the feature film Pitch Perfect wanted to make things clear regarding his supposed romantic relationship with Justin Bieber : “I don’t know why people make such a big deal, she entrusted. We are friends. For a number of years. ” According to the american media, the duo would have met at a mass held at a church in Los Angeles in the presence of the pastor Carl Lentz. A information that has never been confirmed by the two persons concerned.

In the Face of the many rumors, the agent from the interpreter of “Love Myself “ had also denied the information disseminated by the american media : “There’s absolutely nothing “, admitted it then.

But the gossip has not stopped. The publication of several shots in their respective account has finally evoked the curiosity of the fans. Yet, for its part, the actress 20-year-old seems to be in a relationship with Cameron Smoller, a young influencer followed by more than 40,000 subscribers on his account Instagram. According to the magazine US Weeklythe two lovebirds would be in a relationship for several months already.

