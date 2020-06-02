Justin Bieber au naturel in her latest music video, ETA |…

The singer was not idle since the beginning of the year!

A new video has just seen the light of day in the world of Justin Bieber! The video, titled E. T. A (Kind Visual)is also part of the recent album of the singer, Forexhis 5th studio album in their career! The video allows us to glimpse a facet of the singer who sticks more to the skin.

A video full of nature

The latest video clip of singer in the shows in the middle of spectacular mountains, and then various editing follow. The video would be a combo of the artistic creativity of Justin himself, as well as the director Michael D. Ratner.

The last album of Justin, which was launched with the song Yummy earlier this year, never ceases to surprise fans with melodies that are varied, however, remained faithful to the musical style of the singer. Justin has also done much talking recently with his web series broadcast on YouTube, Seasons, in which it was able to access behind-the-scenes of her marriage to Hailey Baldwin as well as his private life. The couple pushed the experience further recently with their series of videos entitled The Biebers’who wants to be a mini reality tv letting us glimpse a little more of their daily lives since the beginning of the quarantine.

The album Forex contains a few collaborations in music with, among others, Post Malone and Travis Scott. What do you think of her latest music video?

—————

Photo credit: Junkee