Justin Bieber back, he unveils Get Me a duet with Kehlani and announces the name and release date of his new album (AUDIO)

While Ariana Grande has delivered a medley of his greatest songs at the Grammy Awards 2020, Justin Bieber revealed recently that she had given him want to go back up on stage. Good news for all the fans of the singer who are not at the end of their surprises. After unveiling a few weeks ago “Yummy”, who signed his comeback on the planet of music, the Biebs was then teasé the arrival of his new album in the year 2020… And well, it will really be sooner than expected ! After the release of “Purpose” in 2015, on InstagramJustin Bieber has unveiled that his opus “Changes” will be available on February 14th and he is already in pre-order. Here’s a nice surprise ! But this is not all…

Another gift for the fans of the canadian star, it has also unveiled the second single from his fifth studio album, "Get Me"in a duet with Kehlani ! The song to the sounds of pop evokes the compatibility between two people, a beautiful title of the love that should certainly appeal to fans of Justin Bieber. "Get Me" will it be the hit song of "Changes" ? Answer the next 14th of February ! Kehlani will join the singer on several dates, the latter having already announced a few gigs in the Exchange Tower in north America. For the moment, nothing planned in Europe and in France, but it should not delay !