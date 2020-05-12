By Tiziano Taillibert | Posted on 10/02/2020 at 10:48 am | updated 10/02/2020 at 11:45
Justin Bieber back to London for a show intimate He could have chosen the O2 Arena, and its 20,000 seats, it is ultimately up to the Indigo2 and its capacity of 2 300 places that Justin Bieber will make his return to London. An intimate show for the canadian singer-who returned to London three years after his last visit to the capital.
The concert will be followed by a session of question and answer between the star and the audience. So if you want to be a part of this small committee, hurry up to take your tickets here. There will not be for everyone !
Date : 11 February at 20: 30
Address : 205 Peninsula Square, Greenwich Peninsula, London