Justin Bieber back to London for a show intimate He could have chosen the O2 Arena, and its 20,000 seats, it is ultimately up to the Indigo2 and its capacity of 2 300 places that Justin Bieber will make his return to London. An intimate show for the canadian singer-who returned to London three years after his last visit to the capital.

The concert will be followed by a session of question and answer between the star and the audience. So if you want to be a part of this small committee, hurry up to take your tickets here. There will not be for everyone !

Date : 11 February at 20: 30

Address : 205 Peninsula Square, Greenwich Peninsula, London