Justin Bieber back with a new album, he sings her hits Baby and Never Say Never, at a special event

In this festive season of the end of the year, the stars are so generous and happy. In order to show his gratitude to his community, Justin Bieber accompanied by his wife, Hailey, have organized a charity event of art in Los Angeles. His closest friends like Jaden Smith, Kylie Jenner and her mother Kris, were present to support it. Justin Bieber, who will be back in 2020 with a new album, has therefore taken the opportunity to interpret some of his greatest hits in acoustic. The singer began by “Baby” and then did a duet with Jaden Smith on “Never Say Never”. Justin was then finished with his hit, “Love Yourself”.

Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner were also in the audience of the event. Justin has made it so that Kylie takes the mic to recite his famous sentence “Rise and Shine”. All the profits of this charitable action will be used for different associations, LIFT-Los Angeles and Inner-City Arts, helping families in need during the holiday season. In the rest of the music news of the week, we offer you to discover Sabrina Claudio in #Soundcheck : the singer adored by Billie Eilish, Zayn Malik, and The Chainsmokers.