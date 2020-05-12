Justin Bieber back with an album in 2020, it is confirmed (VIDEO)

Justin Bieber is part of the most popular artists on Twitter in 2019. However, the young man of 25 years no longer released since Purpose 2015. However, it still has squatted the global charts in recent months, collaborating with Ed Sheeran on the tube “I Don’t Care” or even by laying his voice on the title “10,000 Hours” the duo Dan + Shay. On the canvas, he tease as for many weeks the release of a new album and has even launched a challenge to its fans by offering them to like a post more than 20 million times to get it to the unveiling before the end of the year. Unfortunately, the singer has not met with the desired success, but is not vengeful, since he has just confirmed his return to 2020…

On social networks, Justin Bieber posted it everywhere photos and even a video on Twitter of a black background on which it is written “2020”. For his fans that is for sure, he announced finally officially the release of a new album. Now, everyone is waiting for one thing only : a first single that could finally give the kick-off of the big come-back of the canadian superstar. Waiting for the big day, the Lollapalooza festival Paris 2020 revealed the first names of its programming and the show promises to be spectacular thanks to Vald, Billie Eilish, Rita Ora or even Khalid.