Justin Bieber be back soon with a new album ?

Justin Bieber is in full form at the moment. The singer could prepare a new album for the containment !

Justin Bieber finds himself confined with his wife Hailey Baldwin. It seems that the latter took the opportunity to prepare for his next album !

Justin Bieber has made a musical break of several years. In effect, it has struggled to manage its reputation and it is a depression. Because of this, the singer wanted above all to enjoy life and his loved ones.

However, since his marriage with Hailey Baldwin, everything is going well for the singer. In fact, he is happy in love and the starlet seems to help him overcome his / her anxiety. As well, a few weeks ago, he released a new album.

On the 14th of February last, Justin Bieber has released his album, ” Changes “. He was very happy to share it with his fans and he has known a big success. The singer seems to be back on the front of the stage.

Nevertheless, because of the coronavirus, he will have to wait to make his tour. Well, Bieber has decided to take a bit of advance and to prepare for his next album !

Justin Bieber working on a new album !

Justin Bieber is confined to his home in Canada and he took advantage of his wife. In fact, he seems to live very well the situation and he spends a lot of time with Hailey. Nevertheless, his fans have also been able to see it several times in the process of writing songs and to compose.

Thus, it seems that Bieber is preparing in secret a new album. In addition, Friday 17 April, it was somewhat announced the impending arrival of new songs. “My new album sounds so good” he wrote on Instagram.

The singer has deleted the message from, because it seems to have spoilé the arrival of his next album. Nevertheless, this has not gone unnoticed and all the world rejoices in the the return of Justin Bieber.

On Twitter, fans are many to exclaim on his next album. Everyone is very surprised that he is about to release a new disc a few months after Changes. ” JB6 comes ??? ” said a fan. “Don’t tell me that there will be a new album?! “said another fan.

