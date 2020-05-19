Justin Bieber brand with history, with “Stuck With U” !

Justin Bieber has released a few weeks ago, the song Stuck With U with Ariana Grande. He knows a huge success !

For the past two months, the coronavirus rages everywhere in the world. People should limit their movement so as not to spread it.

Because of this, Justin Bieber has remained confined to his home in his huge villa in Canada. Ce last can time with his wife Hailey Baldwin and it seems to be rather living in the containment. Besides, they have made many walks in their area.

The singer seems to be leading a life rather simple for the containment. The fans can see it in train to watch movies and make evenings relaxing with her sweetheart. However, it has also launched a project music.

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have worked together on a music around the containment. It is called “Stuck With U” and she knows a huge success. A few weeks after its release, Bieber set a record.

Justin Bieber broke the record with Stuck With U !

It’s been several weeks that Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have released Stuck With U. The fans are well hung and the song ends up as number 1 in the Hot 100. As well, according to Forbes, Bieber has made a new record.

Justin Bieber and Ariana joined Mariah Carey and Drake, and they become the only artists to have at least three songs at the top of the Hot 100. Nevertheless, Stuck With U is especially in the sixth title for Bieber to rank in the top.

In fact, Justin has already known a big success with ” “What Do You Mean?, “Sorry” et Love Yourself. Then, it was also in the top of the leaderboard with his feats with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, as well as DJ Khaled.

Justin Bieber is very happy to be a new record, and he did not hesitate to share it on Instagram. Then, he took the opportunity to thank Ariana Grande and her entire team.

