Justin Bieber broke the record held by Elvis Presley

The canadian singer-25-year-old is now the youngest solo artist to see her seven albums occupy the first position of the ranking charts in Billboard, established each week by the magazine of the same name.

In 1961, Elvis Presley was 26 years old when Blue Hawaii became his seventh album to be ranked number one.

The Beatles are better than Justin Bieber

If one takes into account the groups, the record would be held by the Beatles, who were younger than Justin Bieber when they released their seventh number one album, Rubber Soul, in 1966.

At the time, Ringo Starr, the oldest member of the group, was 25 years old, and George Harrison, the younger, was 22 years of age.

Justin Bieber surpassed by that of BTS?

Launched on February 14, Forex is the first album that Justin Bieber spell since Purpose, 2015.

According to figures from Billboard, 231 000 copies of the album Forex have been sold in the United States last week.

However, Justin Bieber should be quickly nipped in the ranking by the south Korean group BTS.

The king of pop Korean came out on Friday their album Map of the Soul: 7, which had already sold over 4 million copies on preorder.

Even before its release, this album became the most sold in the world since the launch of Divide, Ed Sheeran, 2017.