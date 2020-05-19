Justin Bieber celebrates the birthday of “Baby” ! Actually Justin Bieber

The time passes quickly ! And that, Justin Bieber has understood. While 2020 is based under the sign of the new features for the performer of “Yummy”, this last one was not able to escape to a key date in his career. In 2010, nobody really knew. But the young man has created the “biebermania” with the release of his first album.

In, securities that will become hits in planetary as a “One Time “, and especially as “Baby”. In a few weeks, the song rises to the top of leaderboards around the world. All snapped up the song. It is also a “Baby” that’s going to take off Justin Bieber.