Justin Bieber celebrates the birthday of Jaden Smith on Instagram !

Justin Bieber seems to be very close to the son of Will Smith. Thus, in Instagram, do not hesitate to wish him a happy birthday.

Justin Bieber makes good use of social networks to make a nod to their loved ones. As well, he wished a happy birthday to Jaden Smith.

Justin Bieber is the income is not at the front of the stage with their new album Changes. The singer was a pleasant surprise for their fans and it seems to be in top form lately.

In fact, thanks to Hailey Baldwin, he was able to conquer his depression and it seems much better. And then, he does everything to manage his reputation and he takes her to a place more peaceful life for a couple of years.

As well, the fans love his new album and Justin Bieber seem to be as popular as ever. With more than 140 million subscribers, the singer is experiencing a great success on Instagram. It is used to make the promo but it is also many winks to your loved ones.

Bieber loves to express themselves in the social network and we can see many statements of love for his wife. However, on Wednesday, 8 July, has left a beautiful message for your friend Jaden Smith on his birthday.

Justin Bieber very close to Jaden Smith !

Justin Bieber has met a lot of personalities over the years. However, it seems thathe became very close to Jaden Smiththe son of Will Smith. Jaden has played several times in the film as in After Earth with his father.

However, it is also known for his career as a rapper. Therefore, there is no doubt that this is the path that has been traveled it several times the way of the Bieber. On the other hand, the husband of Hailey has shared a photo of him with Jaden and it seems like a date a couple of months.

In the picture, Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber look close and shake the hands. So, they seem to spend a lot of time together and Bieber looks like his friend. Because of this, has not failed to wish him a happy birthday.

” Happy birthday Jaden Smith. You make me better” he wrote on Instagram. There is No doubt that this little message had to be friendly with the son of Will Smith.

View this post on Instagram A publication shared by Justin Bieber (@justin bieber) the 9 Jul. 2020 at 12 :35 pm PDT

Tags : jaden smith – Justin Bieber – Justin Bieber-subscribers – Justin Bieber Change – justin bieber couple of justin bieber hailey Baldwin – Justin Bieber instagram – Justin bieber Jaden Smith – Justin Bieber wedding