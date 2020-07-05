Post Malone is celebrating its 25th anniversary ! So for the occasion, your amli Justin Bieber posting photos of themselves in the memory of the moments spent together.

Justin Bieber wants to make the birthday of your friend Post Malone on Instagram. Shares for the occasion a video a bit special a memory between the two artists. The rapper celebrated yesterday its 25th anniversary.

The two artists have known each other for a little while. In fact, Justin Bieber has already invited the rapper in their albums to create together. In 2018 already was by posting a picture with the Post Malone and wrote a beautiful legend.

“You are a beautiful person Posty! It really is an honor to know you, my brother“. So for his birthday, the singer’s Baby wants to mark the occasion. That post so first a picture the Post Malone in a recording studio.

He then writes in the caption :” Happy birthday Posty ! In these moments I miss, the time goes too fast ! “ But this is not all. Justin also posted a little video on the story. It should serve as a reminder of the memories, the rapper from Dallas.

Justin Bieber celebrates the birthday of the Post Malone

It was a couple of years ago. At the time the scene was shocked. Everyone was asked if Justin Bieber and the rapper were friends, or rather enemies. In fact, the video was circulating of a day, in the night when after Malone had brought him to the throat of the singer.

After the laughter in these times of Justin Bieber publishes this video for a story and wrote :” the day after Malone strangled me“. What we see is a hand come and take the singer in the neck. Does not last long and the embrace is not strong. But we see that he is surprised.

From what we know, Post Malone would have reacted as well because the singer would drop her ash on it. What had enraged the rapper ! But as you can see in the following video in which the two artists laugh. A mere trifle that should remind them of the memories shared by his birthday !

