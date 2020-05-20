Justin Bieber-class friends of his sweetheart Hailey… and her favorite is Kendall Jenner !

Asked to respond to questions from James Corden on his Late Show, Justin Bieber has unveiled that they are the girlfriends favourite of his wife Hailey Bieber.

In between eating a piece of penis of bull and tell the truth, Justin Bieber has chosen to spit the piece ! The canadian singer was Saturday February 22, in the talk-show James CordenThe Last Night Show. Like its predecessors, the star had two options : eat one of the many dishes and foods atypical posed on a roulette wheel in front of him, and not very appetizing, or respond to intrusive questions and thorny facilitator american TV.

“Your wife Hailey Bieber has friends famous it is very close. The class-the one that you love more than you love the least, between Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne”lance James Corden in an interview broadcast on Youtube. And Justin Bieber answered, reluctantly : “Kendall, Gigi and Cara Delevingne.”

A ranking honest that he wanted to explain. “You see, I spend a lot of time with Kendall. It is a good friend to me. But I don’t spend a lot of time with Gigi and Cara. I have nothing against these people, I don’t have a bad relationship. (…) I just don’t want to eat a piece of penis of a bull.” Controversy avoided, for the singer and his wife Hailey Bieber !

A new nest ?

After being told “yes” in September 2010, they now want to build the house of their dreams ! Moreover, the couple has already taken an option on a house – still under construction – located in Brentwood, an upscale neighborhood of Los Angeles. A field that belongs to the time the CEO of the company playboy, says TMZ. In the course of construction, the singer and the supermodel are considering so seriously whether to offer this house to complete the work to their tastes ! For that, the couple will spend between 18 and 20 million dollars, according to the tabloid.

