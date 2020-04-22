Justin Bieber confined: he sings “Baby” completely crazy!

Justin Bieber has always been a comedian in the soul! He posted a video very strange, which has raised the morale of his fans.

In this period of confinement related to the coronavirus, the citizens of the world are not in a good mood! The propagation of the coronavirus is such that it has caused hundreds of thousands of deaths.

To date, more than 2.4 million people have been infected. The figures are alarming! And that’s not all! There have also been 167 000 deaths in the world.

For the moment, this is not so easy to see the end of the tunnel. But it won’t be long! This is why many celebrities like Justin Bieber decided to entertain their community.

To start with Cristiano Renaldo. The young footballer has accumulated of sports challenges on Instagram. And it has never ceased to help the most needy. It has even enabled patients to be treated in better conditions.

Same thing for the rapper Jul that has made many donations to French hospitals. Symbolic gestures, which have so multiplied over time. And across the continents.

JUSTIN BIEBER: MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN EVER!

Other stars who have a different way of being there for their fans. Some do not hesitate to entertain their community on social networks.

This is the case of Vanessa Hudgens who made a big surprise to his fans. It therefore took the song from High Shool Musical 2 on his account Instagram.

A movie in which she played the role of Gabriella. The surfers were so very happy.

And this happiness is intensified Tuesday, April 21, thanks to Justin Bieber. The young singer has thus sung her famous hit “Baby”… But so very strange!

And for good reason ! He used a filter very funny, who changed his voice. But also his face. And the result is quite surprising.

Because despite the strange side of the video, the voice of Justin Bieber is still beautiful. The singer remains so charismatic!