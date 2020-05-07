Justin Bieber : Confined, his wife Hailey Baldwin using to treat his acne

Coronavirus and containment force, the stars are deprived of output ! They communicate with the rest of the world thanks to social networks. Justin Bieber has launched a reality tv show, and reveals that his wife, Hailey Baldwin, aid to get rid of his acne.

After a series broadcast on YouTube Originals, Justin lance Cooking with the Biebers on Facebook Watch ! The singer of 26 years and his wife is a model, Hailey Baldwin, is filming at their home in Canada and reveal the contents of their days for the internet users. The top model, who is passionate about products for the skin, takes care of her husband. It helps to heal their acne.

“She bore [mes boutons, NDLR]. She applies serums and me to make masks“says Justin Bieber in the second episode of Cooking with the Biebers released this Wednesday, may 6, 2020. Hailey Baldwin adds : “Of course, Justin has a skin really great, but he has been campaigning for two years against outbreaks of adult acne localized. And as you know, I am very connected to care for the skin, mostly because it has a lot of time during this confinement, I told him that he would have a perfect skin at the end of the isolation.“