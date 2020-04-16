Justin Bieber could come to sing in your living room

You are disappointed(e) that Justin Bieber has had to postpone his shows scheduled in Montreal, Quebec and Ottawa in September? The good news : the canadian singer could sing directly to you, once the crisis of the COVID-19 complete!

Justin Bieber is one of the artists who have decided to get involved by participating in the #ALLINCHALLENGE which aims to raise funds for various u.s. government agencies in the context of the pandemic of the sars coronavirus.

” I put in the auction a unique experience in which I will be at the winner’s home to sing One Less Lonely Girl. In addition to being fun, this will help many people in need during this difficult time “said the singer of 26 years old in a video released on Twitter.

In exchange for a donation minimum $10you get the chance to see Justin Bieber land in your living room or even Robin Thicke write a love song especially for you! The training The Chainsmokersthe singer Miguel and rappers Timbaland, Meek Mill and Yo Gotti have also accepted this challenge out of the ordinary by offering a variety of prizes to their fans.

Remember that Justin Bieber postponed to 2021 the beginning of his north american tour Forex due to the pandemic. New show dates will be announced shortly.

