Justin Bieber cuddly with Hailey Baldwin in his arms !

In your account of Instagram, Justin Bieber shared a photo really adorable when displayed with Hailey Baldwin in his arms !

This Wednesday, July 15, Justin Bieber has released a new image in your account of Instagram, which did not fail to reassure his fans. In fact, the young man took a pose with his wife Hailey Baldwin.

Justin Bieber is shown in a reclining chair with Hailey Baldwin in his arms. This latter appears, in addition, with your most beautiful smile. Together with her husband, she also seems to full of love.

The two lovebirds enjoyed a little pleasant time in full sun. If Justin Bieber seems to have his head in the stars, it looks very attentive to the model.

In the title of your photo to Instagram, the singer also commented many red hearts. With your cliché, it has also collected more than 2.7 million “likes” in just seven hours on the part of their fans.

In the comments, these last few have confided that they were very happy to see as a soldier. It is fair to say that some were expecting in reality what you want out of the plant.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin appear very complicit in Instagram

The reason for this ? A couple of days, two women have accused Justin Bieber of having been sexually assaulted. If the youth has denied these accusations and submitted a complaint, some people thought that their marriage was not going to however these concerns.

Finally, the two lovebirds always seem very much in love. They are also very complicit. To escape the media pressure, the young man and his wife on the other hand, had decided to to leave your home

They have decided to make a small road trip in the middle of the nature. This seems to have done well. Are more income soldier who never from your little trip.

The fans look very happy to see them so close up. It seems that the blonde is willing to support your husband in all the trials he passes through !

