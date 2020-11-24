JUSTIN BIEBER DEDICATED A SWEET MESSAGE TO HAILEY BALDWIN FOR HER BIRTHDAY

Hailey Baldwin turned 24 yesterday, November 22, and her husband Justin Bieber celebrated her with a sweet message on Instagram.

She posted a slideshow of photos of the model or with the model and in the caption she wrote: ” My eyes are for you. My heart is for you. My soul is for you. My love is for you. I am home wherever you are. You are a safe place. ”

” I am completely and totally obsessed with who you are – he continued – my biggest dream is to grow old with you.

In addition to her husband, there are many famous friends who have posted wishes for Hailey Baldwin Bieber, such as Bella Hadid.

Below you can see those of Kendall and Kylie Jenner :

Kendall Jenner via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/5kqp6HqY0M — Hailey Bieber News (@updatebaldwin) November 22, 2020

Kylie Jenner via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/gBf9BDonm6 — Hailey Bieber News (@updatebaldwin) November 22, 2020

And again, Gigi Hadid and the TikTok Addison Rae :

Gigi Hadid via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/lsAB6FaGVJ — Hailey Bieber News (@updatebaldwin) November 22, 2020