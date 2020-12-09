Justin Bieber defends his wife Hailey with “nails and teeth”

The Canadian singer “got tired” of the haters’ attacks on his wife and lashed out at a Selena Gomez fan.

Justin Bieber got tired of hateful attacks on his wife Hailey Bieber. The singer used his Instagram stories this week to defend the model from attacks by a fan of his ex, Selena Gomez.

To begin with, the ‘Yummy’ interpreter replicated the video of a woman asking her followers to go to a live Hailey would do and comment on things like ‘Jelena’ and ‘Selena is better’.

Faced with the situation, Bieber wrote: “The sad excuse of a human being who simply encouraged people to literally go after my wife, asking people to say that my previous relationship was better. I just wanted to share this so you have an idea of ​​what we face every day, ”he complained.

“I could easily have my joy stolen from me, but then I think about her life and how miserable she must be to want to spend her life trying to make others feel small. The lesson here is that she is the one missing (…) life is rewarding when you lift up and add value to people. A life in which you want to make others feel small will leave you without friends and without true joy, ”he said.

Hailey Bieber also commented on the attack:

“Normally I keep quiet and don’t get into these things because I need to protect myself and my mind. But it has really reached a level of anger and hate that is surprisingly unhealthy and sad. Never in a million years would I wish someone was treated like this and I will never tolerate this kind of hateful behavior (…) we must support, uplift, and encourage other women (…) Wishing the young woman in that video the best. I hope you find love, peace, and happiness in this life! “, he pointed.