Justin Bieber denies the sexual assault and explains why on Twitter

From the beginning, Justin Bieber warns : it is not usual to comment on the allegations to which it is subject. But “having discussed the matter with his wife and his team,” has decided this time to respond to them. From a couple of hours, this Sunday, a message written by a certain “Danielle” is spreading on Twitter (the account has already been deleted). She claims to have been sexually assaulted by the star, march 9, 2014, at the Four Seasons hotel in Austin, Texas.

It is also in Twitter where Justin Bieber is going to respond to these allegations, the supporting documents : “rumors are rumors, but the sexual abuse is something that I do not take lightly. I wanted to talk, but out of respect to the many victims who are dealing with these issues on a daily basis, I wanted to make sure that I have gathered the facts before making a statement. “

Anonymous woman accuses Justin Bieber of sexually assaulting her in the Four Seasons of the year 2014, Bieber”s camp deny the claims and say that he was staying at an Airbnb in that date. pic.twitter.com/nXMSQMqmpi Pop — Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2020

“I want to be clear. There is No truth in this story, ” says the Canadian. “Soon I’m going to show you that I have never been present in this place. “

In the last 24 hours a new Twitter appeared, which tells the story of myself involved with the sexual abuse at March 9, 2014 in Austin, Texas, at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is No truth in this story. In fact, as I will soon show, I was never present in the car. — Justin Bieber (@justin bieber) On the 22nd of June 2020

Selena Gomez was there

And the singer of the publish e-mail exchanges, showing that he was the host of the night of the assumptions made in a housing of Airbnb because of lack of sufficient rooms reserved for your team at another hotel in Austin (which is not the Four Seasons). He said, photo taken by a passer-by to support, that his girlfriend back then, the singer Selena Gomez was with him in Austin that night.

These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with the two of us on the streets of Austin after the March 9, 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ — Justin Bieber (@justin bieber) On the 22nd of June 2020

Justin Bieber grants have been in the Four Seasons restaurant on march 10, but ensures that you will not have stayed at the hotel. Indicates that the hotel manager can confirm that Justin Bieber is not made on such dates, and to share the bills of the Austin hotel in which he stayed from the 10th of march (which is still not the Four Seasons).

In addition I was with Selena and our friends in an airbnb in the 9 and 10 stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation HERE the Fifth and not the four seasons was in a bad state. Here are the receipts for the hotel at 10 pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justin bieber) On the 22nd of June 2020