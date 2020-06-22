Justin Bieber denies the sexual assault and explains why on Twitter

From the beginning, Justin Bieber warns : it is not usual to comment on the allegations to which it is subject. But “having discussed the matter with his wife and his team,” has decided this time to respond to them. From a couple of hours, this Sunday, a message written by a certain “Danielle” is spreading on Twitter (the account has already been deleted). She claims to have been sexually assaulted by the star, march 9, 2014, at the Four Seasons hotel in Austin, Texas.
It is also in Twitter where Justin Bieber is going to respond to these allegations, the supporting documents : “rumors are rumors, but the sexual abuse is something that I do not take lightly. I wanted to talk, but out of respect to the many victims who are dealing with these issues on a daily basis, I wanted to make sure that I have gathered the facts before making a statement. “
“I want to be clear. There is No truth in this story, ” says the Canadian. “Soon I’m going to show you that I have never been present in this place. “
Selena Gomez was there
And the singer of the publish e-mail exchanges, showing that he was the host of the night of the assumptions made in a housing of Airbnb because of lack of sufficient rooms reserved for your team at another hotel in Austin (which is not the Four Seasons). He said, photo taken by a passer-by to support, that his girlfriend back then, the singer Selena Gomez was with him in Austin that night.
Justin Bieber grants have been in the Four Seasons restaurant on march 10, but ensures that you will not have stayed at the hotel. Indicates that the hotel manager can confirm that Justin Bieber is not made on such dates, and to share the bills of the Austin hotel in which he stayed from the 10th of march (which is still not the Four Seasons).
The singer, 26, ends his explanation by announcing a judicial follow-up : “Any allegation of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and that is why my response was necessary. However, this story is in fact impossible, and that is why I am going to work with Twitter and the authorities for prosecution. “