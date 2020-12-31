CELEBRITIES

JUSTIN BIEBER DID A SPECIAL “HOLY” VERSION WITH THE CHOIR OF TWO UK HOSPITALS

Posted on

“Holy” is one of Justin Bieber’s most personal songsNow it has taken on even deeper meaning thanks to a new version created together with the staff choir of Lewisham University Hospital and Queen Elisabeth Hospital, two UK hospitals.

The goal is not just to reach the top of the Christmas list, but also to raise funds to be donated to charity to NHS Charities Together and Greenwich & Lewisham NHS Trust Charity, which will be distributed to 230 British associations.

In an official statement Justin Bieber writes:

“Especially in these troubled times, I am honored to partner with them for a single charity that will benefit NHS workers at the forefront of this pandemic and pay tribute to their incredible dedication.”

