JUSTIN BIEBER DISAGREES ON HOW HIS ALBUM “CHANGES” WAS RATED AT THE 2021 GRAMMY AWARDS

Justin Bieber earned 4 nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards in the Best Pop Vocal Album categories for “Changes”, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop / Duo Group Performance, and Best Country Duo / Group Performance.

The Canadian artist expressed his views on this in a long post shared on Instagram. Justin disagrees with how the Recording Academy rated “Changes”: according to him, it is not a pop record, but R&B.

“I am very meticulous when it comes to my music – writes the singer – That said, I decided to do an R&B album. ‘Changes’ was and is an R&B album. The fact that it is not recognized as such is very strange to me. Considering the chords, the melodies, the vocal style, the drums, it’s undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album. “

In the caption to the post then he adds:

“Please don’t misunderstand this as if I were ungrateful, these are just my thoughts. Thanks to the people who fought for me also to have these nominations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Released on February 14, 2020, “Changes” is the album that marked Justin Bieber’s return to the scene 5 years after “Purpose”, the previous album released in 2015.