JUSTIN BIEBER DISAGREES ON HOW HIS ALBUM “CHANGES” WAS RATED AT THE 2021 GRAMMY AWARDS

Justin Bieber earned 4 nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards in the Best Pop Vocal Album categories for “Changes”, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop / Duo Group Performance, and Best Country Duo / Group Performance.
The Canadian artist expressed his views on this in a long post shared on Instagram. Justin disagrees with how the Recording Academy rated “Changes”: according to him, it is not a pop record, but R&B.
“I am very meticulous when it comes to my music – writes the singer – That said, I decided to do an R&B album. ‘Changes’ was and is an R&B album. The fact that it is not recognized as such is very strange to me. Considering the chords, the melodies, the vocal style, the drums, it’s undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album. “
In the caption to the post then he adds:
“Please don’t misunderstand this as if I were ungrateful, these are just my thoughts. Thanks to the people who fought for me also to have these nominations.”
Released on February 14, 2020, “Changes” is the album that marked Justin Bieber’s return to the scene 5 years after “Purpose”, the previous album released in 2015.