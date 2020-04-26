Justin Bieber does not leave his security blanket during the rehearsals !

During his rehearsals, Justin Bieber does not loose its security blanket a sole. On Instagram, the star has unveiled his teddy favorite.

If Justin Bieber is a true music icon, he remains a big child. On Instagram, the singer is then displayed to the side of his blanket ! MCE TV says it all !

For Justin Bieber, everything seems to be going better. The singer went on to success !

As well, his last album is already a classic. It is necessary to believe that Forex has very quickly captured the hearts of fans. Besides, the idol of a whole generation will be soon on tour ! The public is impatient.

The Exchange Tower promises to be very heavy. Moreover, the dates are very many. However, one thing that worries the fans.

The epidemic of the coronavirus may very well hinder the future shows of Justin Bieber. A very sad new…

Many artists suffer the fallen of this virus. After 3 concerts, M Pokora then saw his tour cancelled. Hard blow for the singer.

On Instagram, he is then entrusted. “I don’t know when I will be seeing on this tour. Soon I hope ! (…) Cas you know, no concert is not feasible until further order “.

Justin Bieber, never without his security blanket Pikachu !

For the moment, the tour of Justin Bieber is spared by the virus.

It begins in the month of may. As well, the singer give it all to provide a show of madness ! He continued with the rehearsals. On Instagram, the star of the young has unveiled behind-the-scenes of one of them.

During her rehearsals, Justin Bieber seems to be so great fun. In addition, it is also very well accompanied !

Thus, the large colourful piece is littered with toys of all kinds. However, there is one that the singer would prefer.

The star is therefore shown with a blanket Pikachu in the arms ! Moreover, the shots have had a lot of success. The fans loved it !

View this post on Instagram

Tags : Justin Bieber – Justin Bieber 2020 – justin bieber news – justin bieber concert – justin bieber baby – Justin Bieber instagram – justin bieber pikachu