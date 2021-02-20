Justin Bieber entrusts Ariana Grande’s fiancé with his house for sale!

Shock! Two years after their development, Justin Bieber gives Ariana Grande’s fiancé his luxury mansion with a pool and spa for sale!

New buzz for Justin Bieber! The star entrusts Ariana Grande’s fiancé, Dalton Gomez, with his luxury mansion for sale!

Followed by more than 163 million fans on his Instagram account, Justin Bieber keeps getting talked about! And for good reason, his subscribers have nothing to bother with him!

It’s simple, Justin Bieber knows perfectly how to send us a dream! Between his luxury vacation, his ultra-hot clips, and his mansions of madness… Fans don’t know where to look!

The singer’s latest buzz? Her huge mansion that Ariana Grande’s fiancé helped sell!

Get your bank accounts ready! The couple’s luxury mansion has been sold for the “small sum” of $8 million! Suffice to say that this is not a purchase that is made on a whim!

The former Bieber’s mansion in Beverly Hills was over 570 square meters! It had no less than five bedrooms and seven bathrooms!

Let’s not forget the personal spa, the private pool and the beautiful fireplace it had! Look at:

JUSTIN BIEBER ASKS ARIANA GRANDE’S FIANCE FOR HELP IN SELLING HIS HOME

It’s official! Hailey and Justin Bieber have asked Ariana Grande’s fiancé, Dalton Gomez, for help in selling their home!

Indeed, on Thursday, February 18, our colleagues at People reported that Ariana Grande’s darling, Dalton Gomez, came to the aid of Bieber! Gomez is one of the luxury real estate agents who sold Justin and Hailey’s house!

Working for Compass, Justin Bieber is delighted with his services! The other two real estate agents they hired were the stars of Los Angeles, Matt and Josh Altman of Douglas Elliman!

So a buyer bought the luxury property for $7,955 million! A very nice sum then!

However, the couple suffered a loss of $545,000 on the property! In fact, in 2018, they initially bought the house for $8.5 million…

But that’s not all! Surprisingly, the new owners didn’t care about the star couple. “Justin Bieber’s possession of the house had no impact on the buyer’s decision, but it does not affect resale.” said a source! Shock!

In October 2019, Justin posted on social media his desire to sell the mansion, with furniture included! Only two years after their purchase, the house was officially listed on the market in October 2020.

So, where do Justin and Hailey live now? The couple bought a new mansion in Beverly Hills last August for $26 million!