JUSTIN BIEBER EXPLAINED HIS QUESTION “WHO IS SHAWN MENDES?” WHICH WENT VIRAL IN 2015

Do you remember that interview where Justin Bieber asked ” Who is Shawn Mendes? “.

It was 2015 and the video went viral, also because there were those who thought that with that question he wanted to take a dig while pretending not to know who Shawn was. Here is the passage of the interview in question:

Well, he actually had no idea who he was!

The 26-year-old explained this during a live side by side with his 22-year-old colleague, on the occasion of the launch of their collaboration “Monster”.

” You know when I asked: ‘Who is Shawn Mendes’, I really didn’t know – said Justin Bieber – It was literally the first time I heard your name, I swear “.

” I believe you, ” Shawn Mendes replied, lightening it all with a good laugh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV (@mtv)

In 2015, Shawn released his first studio album ” Handwritten “. The same year ” Purpose “, Justin’s fourth album, was released.