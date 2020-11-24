JUSTIN BIEBER EXPLAINED HIS QUESTION “WHO IS SHAWN MENDES?” WHICH WENT VIRAL IN 2015

Do you remember that interview where Justin Bieber asked ” Who is Shawn Mendes? “.
It was 2015 and the video went viral, also because there were those who thought that with that question he wanted to take a dig while pretending not to know who Shawn was. Here is the passage of the interview in question:
Who’s @ShawnMendes? pic.twitter.com/3aO2QEUoDC
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) November 17, 2020
Well, he actually had no idea who he was!
The 26-year-old explained this during a live side by side with his 22-year-old colleague, on the occasion of the launch of their collaboration “Monster”.
” You know when I asked: ‘Who is Shawn Mendes’, I really didn’t know – said Justin Bieber – It was literally the first time I heard your name, I swear “.
” I believe you, ” Shawn Mendes replied, lightening it all with a good laugh.
In 2015, Shawn released his first studio album ” Handwritten “. The same year ” Purpose “, Justin’s fourth album, was released.