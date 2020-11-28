JUSTIN BIEBER EXPLAINED WHY “MONSTER” FEAT SHAWN MENDES IS SO IMPORTANT TO HIM

Shawn Mendes has published on his YouTube channel the second part of the behind the scenes video for “Monster”, the first single made with Justin Bieber.

In the clip, you can see the two artists sitting on the director’s chair telling what this song means to them. “I really appreciated when Shawn brought me this song – Justin begins – because it was about everything I have experienced over the years. It is a very emotional, profound piece. We were both puts on a pedestal when we were very very young, expectations that people had on us made us feel we had to be perfect. “

Shawn steps in to explain how much this song is not only about him and Justin, two world-famous pop stars, but is also aimed at ordinary people, all of us. ” People don’t have to have crazy expectations of themselves. We have to accept that we are vulnerable.

Shawn also dwelt on the meaning of “Monster” in an interview with him by Elton John for VMAN magazine.

These are his words:

“It tells the way society wants to put celebrities on a pedestal, but as much as they want to, they also want to celebrate every fall. It was a time when I was really afraid of the music industry, afraid of my profession, and afraid of everything. I was not in control. Everyone else had control over me. I think it all ended up being a metaphor for something greater; we all press on each other as human beings to be great, strong, to be perfect “.