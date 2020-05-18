Justin Bieber expresses his biggest regret about his wedding with Hailey Baldwin

It took several years to Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber to get to the obvious : they were made for each other. But if everything rolls to the young couple, the Canadian 26-year-old has, however, expressed his biggest regret regarding this relationship.

Until a few years ago, the greatest love story that Justin Bieber had lived was in the arms of Selena Gomez. The two young artists met under the spotlight, have unfortunately not managed to manage the media and their feelings. The couple, who went through ups and downs, has finally completed its race, finally putting an end to its history. If the convalescence and recovery has not been easy for anyone, everyone has ended up going to the front. Justin Bieber in particular. About depression and pétages of lead, the singer of 26 years has found the right path through religion. Wisdom is not the only thing that he has found…

The big mistake of Justin Bieber

By approaching the pastor Eric Lentz and his church, Hillsong Church, Justin Bieber has returned with an acquaintance of several years, Hailey Baldwin. The top is also very religious and the Canadian are so close to finally not let go. Since he is in a relationship with girlfriend Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber is no longer the same. More laid back, and most turned to religion, the interpreter ofAs Long As You Love Me has had time to refocus on itself, on the essentials and on all the mistakes he had done in love. Among them, the abstinence to which he was not subject before to pass the ring of Hailey Baldwin. In a live on Facebook, Justin Bieber has also expressed this regret :” There are a lot of things that I would change. I don’t regret anything because it’s part of what you are and that you learn things from it all, he began. If I could go back, I will stay abstinent until marriage “. If he says that his speech can” sound crazy “, the artist confirms this : “ Sex can be confusing “. He will not be able unfortunately for him never to come back…