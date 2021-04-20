Justin Bieber featured in the “The Reunion” episode of Friends?

According to rumors, Justin Bieber is expected to make an appearance in the special episode of Friends scheduled for 2021, and fans are thrilled!

Filming for the special episode of Friends ended a few weeks ago and fans are wondering if Justin Bieber will be in attendance.

THE SPECIAL EPISODE OF FRIENDS MUCH AWAITED BY FANS

During its 10 seasons, Friends has accustomed its fans to seeing stars. Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, and even Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Since then, Justin Bieber’s favorite sitcom has become a cult hit. And the fans are just waiting for one thing, the rest. And for good reason, the actors of the series have announced their big return for a special episode on HBO Max.

Filming, scheduled for last year, had to postpone because of the health crisis. But don’t panic, the actors got together and were finally able to shoot the episode!

Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer have thought about the adventures of Friends of Friends. And according to rumors, a celebrity will be present in the cast of the special episode.

According to The Sun, Justin Bieber is reportedly expected to make an appearance. As the publication states: “He had the honor of getting involved and did not hesitate to put on this ridiculous costume”.

What ridiculous costume are our colleagues alluding to? Well, it seems that Justin Bieber was the victim of a fall in the costume of Spudnik.

A reference to the costume Ross wore in season 8, at Monica’s Halloween party.

WILL JUSTIN BIEBER MAKE AN APPEARANCE AS A GUEST?

So it’s the rumor of the moment that circulates from the Web. Justin Bieber will make an appearance in the series Friends. And not the least.

“Justin was honored to be involved and wasn’t at all worried about wearing this ridiculous costume a source told The Sun newspaper.

“It all went like a military operation to keep the details secret, and Justin succeeded… ». Enough to drive the fans of the singer and the series so!

On the other hand, this information is to be taken with tweezers. Because no official press release has been announced.

Justin Bieber was spotted on set, but his role is still just a rumor. The screenwriters want to keep the suspense until the end.

But fans know that Justin Bieber is a big fan of Friends. And that it would be an honor to be a guest in the cult series of his childhood.

And this appearance will only fuel his popularity. Indeed, the singer has broken all records since the release of his album Justice. One thing is for sure, Friends will attract the faithful of the series as well as the new generation.

Fans know that the filming of Friends: The Reunion special has reached its end. And so it will be broadcast sometime in 2021 on HBO Max in the United States.