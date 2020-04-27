Justin Bieber forced to reduce the foreign Exchange Tour for lack of tickets sold

While Justin Bieber unveiled recently, the clips of “Intentions” and “Come Around Me”, the canadian star, however, must cope with bad news these last few days… 10 of his concerts Exchange Tower are deferred, or even cancelled ! Initially planned in stages containing 60 to 80 000 people, the shows will take place in stadiums with the capacity of 20 000 people. If the reason is none other than “unexpected circumstances” on the part of the various rooms, the team of Justin Bieber did not want to comment more not too revealing… But according to many american media, this would be due to a lack of sales of tickets. The career of the canadian singer-would it be in decline ?

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the @justin bieber concert at AT&T Stadium on June 27 is being relocated to America Airlines Center on Sunday, June 28. Justin Bieber will perform with special guest @Kehlani and Jaden SmithNEW DATE: Sunday, June 28, 2020NEW COMING: AAC pic.twitter.com/B43wCe3YcT — American Airlines Center ???? (@AACenter) March 6, 2020

TMZ reported : “Sources close to Justin to ensure that his team has taken the decision to relocate some of the concerts to ensure to fill in all the places instead of playing in stadiums half empty. We have been told that it is possible that it brings together several concerts on a date.” Of course, this change means that Justin Bieber has much less sold seats that the objective initially planned… And if this is probably thanks to his new album “Changes” who has not had the carton is desired, we may also refer to the arrival of the Coronavirussome people have probably decided not to buy places to avoid travelling to the concert. In any case, this is bad news for Justin Bieber, no matter the real reason. Moreover, at about this virus, after his rant against the cancellation of his concerts with Slimane, Vitaa announced the good news.