Justin Bieber: “foreign EXCHANGE : The Movement” continues with the video of “Get Me” – What’s up Justin Bieber

The “movement Exchange” is in progress… Justin Bieber has just unveiled a brand new video to illustrate his latest album. After “Habitual”, “Intentions”, “Come Around Me”, it is the turn of the duo bringing together the Canadian and Kehlani, “Get Me”, have the right to beautiful images.

Once again, Justin Bieber does not appear in the clip and a team of dancers impressive. The video features the confrontation of a man with a group of women in a prison in Prague. While he did go to tobacco and is interrogated violently, he is eventually freed by one of the dancers.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: too cute in containment

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are trying to bring a smile to their fans in this period of confinement, by sharing a video very cute on the application TiKToK. The couple wearing outfits comfortable indoor: a sweat and jogging for the singer, a pair of shorts and short shirt for the model.

The newlyweds meet the challenge “Why Is Everything Chrome on a choreography to discover the above. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are, in this moment, locked in their houses in Canada.