Justin Bieber had a bad experience in his first year of marriage to Hailey!

Justin Bieber told GQ that his first year of marriage to Hailey had been difficult. A therapist gives advice to couples.

JUSTIN BIEBER MADLY IN LOVE WITH HIS WIFE

Ever since he met Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber has been in love with the blonde model. Yet the beginnings of the two lovebirds were difficult.

Indeed, the singer was far from wanting to become the serious young man he is today. At the time, he chained stories without tomorrow even admitting an addiction to sex.

So much so that Alec’s niece had finally broken up with the star. At the same time, the Yummy performer was once again making headlines thanks to her relationship with Selena Gomez.

A relationship as toxic as it is publicized according to the young woman. In March 2018, the two stars finally say goodbye once and for all.

And it is in the arms of the beautiful Hailey that Justin Bieber decides to return. Finally choosing love, he intends to settle down and asks the young woman to marry soon after.

So in September of the same year, they pass the ring on the finger. And since then, they don’t seem to want to leave each other. Good news for the couple’s fans who probably couldn’t bear yet another breakup.

Yet, despite an unconditional love, the young man made confidence. According to him, the first year of marriage to his wife was far from perfect.

A DIFFICULT FIRST YEAR OF MARRIAGE

In an interview for GQ, Justin Bieber said his first year of marriage to Hailey had been complicated. “The first year of marriage was really difficult,” said the star.

“There was just a lack of confidence,” he said. At the time of their marriage, the fans seemed to criticize the couple’s youth.

According to his last, it was an even a thoughtless act and far too fast. Despite 10 years of chaotic relationships, Justin Bieber and his girlfriend weren’t ready.

And yet! After 2 and a half years of marriage, everything goes for the best in the couple. This does not prevent Jennifer Mann, a psychotherapist in New York, from giving her opinion.

She told Insider that no matter how long a couple lasts, getting married can change everything. “The beginning of a new chapter can be a time when couples move into new roles.”

« They create new boundaries and go through these transitions as one unit… But with all the novelty comes the opportunity to take on challenges. »