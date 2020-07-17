Justin Bieber had a history with Kendall Jenner ?

The rumor still persists. Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner would not be that of simple friends. Their relationship would have made it shake Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have had a history together ? MCE TV lifts the veil on their ambiguous relationship.

A couple of months ago, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have made the rumors on the web. The reason for this ?

The duo made a sensation with the launch of their latest photo shoot for Vogue magazine. Accomplices, the two stars have also put a full view to your subscribers.

But for several years, the relationship the duo of the plot. On the red carpet, Justin Bieber and Kendall do not hide in the least their complicity.

In addition, it would have been more than friends in 2015. The rumor has gained momentum after a first shot hosted by Vogue in the same year.

A few months later, Justin Bieber has also presented a series of photos with Kendall, which has titillated his fans. For them, the two stars were more than friends… and their attraction was more than obvious.

In any case, Justin Bieber and top model has always been very discreet about their relationship. They have many times refuted the rumors a possible flirtation between them.

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner would have been crazy about Selena Gomez !

But that’s not all ! After” In Touch Weekly “, Selena Gomez (from the moment that she was going out with the singer) have seen a very evil eye their complicity is evident.

If, despite Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner there would be organized (in the back) of the appointment illegal see…

It doesn’t help that the two friends have often been gathered in events as the Fashion Week much to the chagrin of Selena Gomez.

Realizing the deception, the beautiful brunette would then have been a number of attacks of jealousy to this last… but that doesn’t change things.

A sum of things that could have motivated Selena Gomez break up several times with Justin Bieber. According to “Us Weekly “the heune wife have never understood the the behavior of Kendall Jenner.

Once friends, the singer would have seen red when she would have discovered a series of text messages exchangeds between his beloved and the fictional. Today, the two women to keep their distances, because of these stories of the past…

Tags : Justin Bieber – Justin Bieber news – justin bieber kendall jenner Justin Bieber Kendall Jenner Friendship – Justin Bieber Kendall Jenner Relationship – Kendall Jenner – Kendall Jenner news – selena gomez