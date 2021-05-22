Justin Bieber: Hailey Baldwin appears very close to Kim Kardashian!

Hailey Baldwin is very close to the Kardashian clan – Jenner. Justin Bieber’s wife seems to be getting close to Kim Kardashian.

Hailey Baldwin caused a sensation at the Tequila launch party, Drink 818. Justin Bieber’s wife has appeared very close to Kim Kardashian.

HAILEY AND JUSTIN BIEBER A STORY THAT LASTS

Justin Bieber keeps getting talked about. The Canadian singer has been a success story since the beginning of his career. So much so that he now has nothing to prove.

Indeed, the music star has projects full of the head. Lately, he was making a buzz thanks to his umpteenth collaboration with DJ Khaled.

From the moment it was released, Let It Go was a real success. Unsurprisingly, the clip on YouTube quickly reached 12 million views.

A sizeable figure that proves once again the talent of the artists. But that’s not all. Selena Gomez’s ex-boyfriend’s solo album also looks on track to reach new heights.

In the music industry, as in love, the star is at the top. Yes, I did. Her relationship with Hailey is stronger than ever. It even seems that the pandemic brought the two lovebirds closer together.

Yesterday, however, they chose to leave their little love bubble to join some friends at dinner time. And it’s no secret that Justin Bieber and Hailey Balwin are very close to the Kardashian clan – Jenner.

In fact, the 27-year-old singer’s wife seems to have a very close relationship with Kris’ youngest daughters. Indeed, the model was seen more complicit than ever alongside Kendall and Kylie Jenner. And that’s only a few weeks ago.

ALL GATHERED IN HONOR OF KENDALL JENNER

On her Instagram account, Justin Bieber’s wife posted a cute photo of the friendship. Sandwiched in the middle of the two sisters, Hailey Baldwin is a sensation.

And this, thanks to his pose, but also thanks to his outfit. Known for her passion for fashion, the famous singer’s sweetheart sported a black headband and wide jeans.

A set that is as casual as it is effective. On their side, the Jenner sisters are matched. They both wear sexy black vinyl pants.

Very close to Kris’ children, Hailey Baldwin is ready to support her friends. It is therefore quite natural that the pretty blonde was present to celebrate the entry on the market of Tequila Drink 818.

Kim Kardashian was delighted to film a few guests, including Justin Bieber’s wife. In the story, she has fun counting the opinions of consumers on the alcohol of her little darling sister.

Very enthusiastic, Hailey does not hesitate to declare that the drink is “the best remedy” she has ever had the opportunity to taste. Disturbed by her answer and surely existed by the scent of the product in question, she then hides her face in her hands laughing.

Sexier than ever, she wore a beautiful outfit. Lace-up leather pants and a tank top of the same color. One thing is for sure, the young woman is always on top when it comes to partying.