CELEBRITIES

Justin Bieber: Hailey Baldwin dares the total pink look and ignites the Web!

Posted on

Bomb alert! Justin Bieber’s sweetheart, Hailey Baldwin reveals herself in total pink look Bottega Veneta and is unanimous on the Web.

Justin Bieber’s sweetheart Hailey Baldwin shows off her endless legs in a tiny pink and gold embroidered mini dress at a VIP dinner in West Hollywood!

HAILEY BALDWIN MAKES A SPLASH ON JUSTIN BIEBER’S ARM

Followed by thousands of followers on her Instagram account, Justin Bieber’s sweetheart keeps getting the news. And for good reason… Each of his appearances is commented on and then deciphered with a magnifying glass.

She had a week of madness. She has covered two international publications: Vogue Paris and GQ Korea.

And the beautiful blonde does not intend to stop there. So Hailey Bieber got on her 31 for a VIP dinner in West Hollywood.

Indeed, Hailey Bieber was spotted as she headed to dinner in a totally pink look. Unsurprisingly, it is once again unanimous on the Web.

For the occasion, the 24-year-old model unveiled her endless tanned legs in a tiny mini dress embroidered with pink and gold cotton candy. A real cannon!

Justin Bieber’s wife displayed her slender physique in this little dress and matching jacket. She also wore a pair of matching wraparound sandals accessorized with a pink handbag.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT YOUR BOTTEGA VENETA OUTFIT

As with every outing, Justin Bieber’s sweetheart is scrutinized. Today, therefore, no exception to the rule with its new 100% pink outfit.

But how beautiful is Hailey Bieber’s latest outfit? Because to have it, you’re going to have to spend 1,600 euros (well just for the dress)!

Available at Bottega Veneta, this dress perfectly embraces its feminine side. Don’t you think so?

This bright pink mini exudes glamour with its form-fitting silhouette and pearl ornaments! And at D1SoftBall News, we love the way Hailey added the matching jacket, bag, and heels to create a super girly look.

The jacket and bag also come from Bottega Veneta. Its sequin bag, from the same collection as the dress and jacket, is only available on pre-order at the moment.

To get it, in addition to a long waiting list, count 3,262.23 (model: Patterned V Top-Handle Bag). As for her shoes, Justin Bieber’s wife opted for a slightly more accessible model: Barely There lace-up t-lings for 160 euros.

Other similar pink dresses are available at Alice -Olivia, Rumor London, Emily and Me, and many other designers. So it’s up to you!

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

361
CELEBRITIES

Exquisite! Lana Rhoades models small red swimsuit

357
CELEBRITIES

In black, Lana Rhoades makes everyone sweat with her body

325
CELEBRITIES

Natural in her most liked photo, Demi Rose celebrates her glory

318
CELEBRITIES

Making a split, Lana Rhoades shows her enormous charms

313
CELEBRITIES

Great scare of Mia Khalifa from her pool “Something Touched Me”

298
CELEBRITIES

Beauty in black and white, Demi Rose debuts new curly look

264
CELEBRITIES

Kim Kardashian’s swimsuit Looks like her second skin!

249
CELEBRITIES

Goodbye Elsa Jean!, Mia Khalifa opens her robe and hoards

230
CELEBRITIES

Beautiful, Kylie Jenner is presumed with beautiful red bodysuit

227
CELEBRITIES

With just a few threads, Lana Rhoades covers her anatomy

To Top