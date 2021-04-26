Justin Bieber: Hailey Baldwin dares the total pink look and ignites the Web!

Bomb alert! Justin Bieber’s sweetheart, Hailey Baldwin reveals herself in total pink look Bottega Veneta and is unanimous on the Web.

Justin Bieber’s sweetheart Hailey Baldwin shows off her endless legs in a tiny pink and gold embroidered mini dress at a VIP dinner in West Hollywood!

HAILEY BALDWIN MAKES A SPLASH ON JUSTIN BIEBER’S ARM

Followed by thousands of followers on her Instagram account, Justin Bieber’s sweetheart keeps getting the news. And for good reason… Each of his appearances is commented on and then deciphered with a magnifying glass.

She had a week of madness. She has covered two international publications: Vogue Paris and GQ Korea.

And the beautiful blonde does not intend to stop there. So Hailey Bieber got on her 31 for a VIP dinner in West Hollywood.

Indeed, Hailey Bieber was spotted as she headed to dinner in a totally pink look. Unsurprisingly, it is once again unanimous on the Web.

For the occasion, the 24-year-old model unveiled her endless tanned legs in a tiny mini dress embroidered with pink and gold cotton candy. A real cannon!

Justin Bieber’s wife displayed her slender physique in this little dress and matching jacket. She also wore a pair of matching wraparound sandals accessorized with a pink handbag.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT YOUR BOTTEGA VENETA OUTFIT

As with every outing, Justin Bieber’s sweetheart is scrutinized. Today, therefore, no exception to the rule with its new 100% pink outfit.

But how beautiful is Hailey Bieber’s latest outfit? Because to have it, you’re going to have to spend 1,600 euros (well just for the dress)!

Available at Bottega Veneta, this dress perfectly embraces its feminine side. Don’t you think so?

This bright pink mini exudes glamour with its form-fitting silhouette and pearl ornaments! And at D1SoftBall News, we love the way Hailey added the matching jacket, bag, and heels to create a super girly look.

The jacket and bag also come from Bottega Veneta. Its sequin bag, from the same collection as the dress and jacket, is only available on pre-order at the moment.

To get it, in addition to a long waiting list, count 3,262.23 (model: Patterned V Top-Handle Bag). As for her shoes, Justin Bieber’s wife opted for a slightly more accessible model: Barely There lace-up t-lings for 160 euros.

Other similar pink dresses are available at Alice -Olivia, Rumor London, Emily and Me, and many other designers. So it’s up to you!