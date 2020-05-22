Justin Bieber: Hailey Baldwin has she resorted to cosmetic surgery? Actually Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is it remade? Many people are convinced… it All started on Instagram. On the social network, many people had fun to compare the “before” and “after” of the stars. And the woman Justin Bieber was no exception. Two photos are put side-by-side, the one where the model is younger, the other where it is retouched, due to a photo shoot.

In the Face of this comparison, that does not look like her in everyday life, Hailey Bieber spoke on his personal account. It has taken to respond, especially to comments accusing him of having resorted to plastic surgery: “Stop using photos that are retouched by professionals”.

Hailey Bieber: “I never touched my face”

The young woman continues: “This photo on the right is NOT like me… I never touched my face, so if you want to sit and compare myself at the age of 13 years and the one I have now, at the age of 23, made less effort to take natural photos that have not been retouched at this point”. Hailey Bieber was clear, cosmetic surgery is not an option for her.