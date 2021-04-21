Justin Bieber: Hailey Baldwin rediscovers Photo Booth on her MacBook!

Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, has rediscovered the Photo Booth app on her computer and is enjoying it for her fans.
Hailey Baldwin is very popular on Instagram. And Justin Bieber’s wife posted a nostalgic photo on Monday, April 19.
JUSTIN BIEBER’S WIFE BECOMES AN INFLUENCER
Hailey Baldwin has a busy life. Between her modeling and her relationship with Justin Bieber, she doesn’t have time to rest.
Indeed, the pretty blonde is today an essential influence on the Web. She loves to share her beauty and fashion tips.
Between make-up tutorials, the latest fashion trends, or even outfit ideas… The bomb goes to its heart to spoil its community!
Through her videos, the best friend of the Hadid sisters wants to reveal her private life to her followers. And show a little more about her daily life with Justin Bieber and her friends.
His video “Who’s in my bathroom” with Kendall Jenner has reached 10 million views in 1 month. But the pretty blonde also shares videos of her travels, but also about her mental health.
A theme that has touched her since she is a victim of anxiety and insomnia. Thanks to social media, Justin Bieber’s wife can finally express herself with an open heart.
HAILEY BALDWIN NOSTALGIC FOR THE BOOTH PHOTO APP
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are always at the forefront of fashion. Indeed, the couple loves to follow the trends of the moment.
As was the case this weekend at the wedding of Justin Bieber’s producer, Harv. He and Hailey Bieber took a picture under the porch of their house in a very classy outfit.
The singer wore a satin king blue suit. While his wife opted for a beautiful black dress form-fitting.
And the photo posted to the singer’s Instagram account caused a sensation! But after a wild weekend partying, the pretty blonde decided to take a break.
And this time, she posted a very different photo. So Hailey Bieber has revealed herself naturally for a very special photo.
Indeed, Justin Bieber’s girlfriend has rediscovered the PhotoBooth app on her MacBook. And so she took the opportunity to let her community know.
The model can be seen posing in front of the camera with little pink hearts above her head. Kendall Jenner’s best friend wrote in the caption: “I almost forgot Photo Booth.”
Many stars reacted in the comments. Like actress Ruby Rose who writes: “How?! How do you check if you’re cute before a meeting on Zoom? »
One thing is for sure, Justin Bieber’s sweetheart has made her little effect on Instagram.