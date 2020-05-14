Justin Bieber: Hailey Baldwin speaks out on their marriage – News Justin Bieber

The star of 25 years old is still being treated for his depression and his anxieties: “It is difficult to get out of bed each morning with the right attitude when you’re overwhelmed by your life, your job, your responsibilities, your emotions, your family, your money, your relationships.” And if the road to recovery is long, the singer cherishes his meeting with the young model: “It took me years to bounce back from my terrible decisions, to repair my relationship and change my habits. Fortunately God has blessed me with people who love me for me. Now I’m living the best season of my life, the wedding. That is also a wonderful new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, dedication, kindness, humility and all those things that make you a good guy.”