Justin Bieber: Hailey Baldwin’s tender message for his birthday!

Yesterday, Justin Bieber celebrated his 27th birthday! For the occasion, his wife Hailey Baldwin shared an ultra-romantic publication on the Web.

For several days, The French fans of Justin Bieber are all overexcited! And for good reason, the interpreter of “Yummy” is currently in France.

Last Sunday, the singer and his sweetheart Hailey Baldwin were spotted in Paris. But with their masks, the two stars went completely unnoticed on the streets of the capital.

Surrounded by bodyguards, the couple strolled towards Avenue Montaigne before enjoying the Invalides district. Then they landed for a time towards the Alexander III Bridge.

In front of the paparazzi, the lovebirds showed themselves very much in love. The latest news is that Justin Bieber is in France to organize the filming of a music video.

For her part, Hailey Baldwin will certainly participate in the Paris Fashion Week scheduled from March 1 to 10, 2021. Yesterday, Justin Bieber celebrated his 27th birthday.

On the Web, many of his fans sent him adorable messages! But they were not the only ones.

Indeed, relatives of the star have done the same. Like his wife Hailey Baldwin!

For this special day, the pretty blonde has also taken over her social networks to write a nice message to her man.

And to do so, the model shared rare shots of their couple. We love it!

JUSTIN BIEBER AND HAILEY BALDWIN MAKE INTERNET USERS DREAM!

Thanks to the series of photos unveiled by Justin Bieber’s sweetheart, their fans were able to see how fusion and inseparable the two stars were. In any case, their happiness is a pleasure to see.

“Another sunny year with you, another year of loving you, growing up with you, and laughing with you,” Hailey Baldwin captioned her post. But also: “Happy 27th birthday, you are my favorite human and I am grateful to be by your side.”

Unsurprisingly, his post was a great success on the Web. In just a few hours, it got thousands of likes and comments.

“Happy Birthday Justin Bieber! You look so beautiful together. I love you,” reads the model’s post. But also: “Couple Goal! I adore you. Thank you for sharing your daily life with us.”

Like many stars, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin love interacting with their fans on the Web. For several weeks, their followers have been convinced that they want to expand their family with the arrival of a baby!

Indeed, the lovebirds have posed several times with toddlers of their entourage on their social networks. For now, the singer and his sweetheart do not want to rush things and preserve as they can their secret garden.