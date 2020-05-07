Justin Bieber has treated his acne with Hailey… Chloë Sevigny shows her son…

Justin Bieber has treated his acne with Hailey

Justin Bieber may not have ever been able to get rid of his acne without the support of his wife Hailey. In a new episode of their show The Biebers you Watch, streamed on Facebook Live, the couple did not hesitate to go into the details of their intimate life, and the singer has confided that it was the encyclopedic knowledge of his wife in the care of the skin that had allowed him to keep under control his “seizures” acne “.

“It touches me and me handling the skin. It pierces my buttons, she puts the serum, and it makes me put on masks, ” revealed the interpreter of Baby. Ah, love !

Chloë Sevigny presented her son on Instagram

Less than a week after the birth of his son, Chloë Sevigny has shared a first picture of the baby. On his account Instagram, the actress appears alongside her companion, the gallery owner Sinisa Mackovic, then she is holding in her arms their new-born.

“Welcome in the world Vanja Sevigny Mackovic. Born may 2, in New York. Thank you to the staff of Mt. Sinai East for their courage, perseverance, kindness, and especially to the nurses for being so sweet and patient. Good luck to all the families who give birth during this period, ” posted the actress in the caption.

Congratulations to the happy parents !

Meek Mill has become a father the day of his birthday

It is the season of births, obviously, since after Chloë Sevigny and Grimes,

Meek Mill announced that he was a dad to a little boy. This Wednesday, the rapper has revealed that his girlfriend, Milan Harris, had given birth to her third child.

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

“Milan has brought me a king on the day of my birthday. #LeMeilleurCadeau, ” says the rapper, manifestly to the angels. The couple had revealed expecting a child in December last year.