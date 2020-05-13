Justin Bieber has two new music videos

The day after his 26e anniversary, Justin Bieber has unveiled two new video clips which illustrate respectively the songs Habitual and All Around Meextracts of the album Forex launched on the 14th of February last. These clips have two points in common : the dance is featured… and Justin Bieber notable by its absence!

These videos have been made by the choreographer Nick DeMoura to the series CHANGES : The Movement. Tessandra Chavez (Dancing with the Stars) signs the choreography of Habitualwhile Phillip Chbeeb (So You Think You Can Dance) has co-directed and choreographed All Around Me.

New video clips of this series will be posted every Monday and Wednesday on the YouTube channel Justin Bieber.

In another register, the canadian singer has unveiled a version country of Yummy registered with the american group Florida Georgia Line. This new version of the first single of the album Forex is not the first foray of Justin Bieber in the universe of the country, who has recently collaborated with the duo Dan + Shay for 10,000 Hours.