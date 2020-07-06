Justin Bieber: he will do everything possible to support the black community!

The singer Justin Bieber used his account of Instagram to spread a strong message and support to the black community!

Since the murder of the infamous George Floyd, Justin Bieber wants to support the black community in the united States…

During the last few days, Justin Bieber uses your community to send a strong message! In fact, the latter does not want to be a part of these people who turn a blind eye when they see injustice!

As well, the man has participated in 100% of the movement Black Lives Matter! In fact, every one of their posts on Instagram is dedicated to the cause since several days already….

So, this Sunday, 7 June 2020, Justin Bieber has published the text touching on Instagram, with the aim to support and develop the culture and the black community in the united States and around the world! A beautiful initiative of the bride dress with Hailey Baldwin!

JUSTIN BIEBER, THE INTERNET, THANKS TO HIM FOR HIS GREAT INITIATIVE

Justin Bieber has posted the following. “I am inspired by black culture. I took advantage of the black culture! My style, my way of singing, dancing, dressing up… Everything is influenced by the black culture! “I first started writing about the artist!

And also to add. “From this day forward, I’m going to use my platform to learn more about racism, injustice and oppression and to talk about this… I’m going to identify how I can be among people to change this! ”

A ticket that people have to loved it! In effect, they wanted to congratulate to Justin Bieber! MCE TV invite you to read some of the comments!

“Thank You Justin! “Justin, this is really the best!! “There is always that support good causes! “” There is nothing better than this singer … So thanks for having defended the community! “The lives of black people matter! “Can I read it on Instagram!